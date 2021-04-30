🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — One person has died in a fire that severely damaged a home on Harris Hill Road Friday morning.

Firefighters from the Back Mountain area and Kingston/Forty Fort responded to the two story wood framed home at about 10:30 a.m. finding the front of the residence entirely engulfed with flames.

The roof of the home collapsed as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

A deputy coroner from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene at about 11 a.m., removing a body about one hour later.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Two state police deputy fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.