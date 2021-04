🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating gunfire in a residential area of North End Friday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of two vehicles slamming into each other with shots fired in an alley between Chester and John streets, off North Pennsylvania Avenue, at about 12:30 p.m.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene.

A neighbor in the area reported hearing seven shots.

There were no reports of injuries.