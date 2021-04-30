🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Borough police charged a man from Nanticoke with inappropriately touching a girl.

Joshua S. Fromel, 33, of Kosciuszko Street, was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors after the girl claimed he “tickled” her, according to court records.

Fromel was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police in court records say the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the girl said Fromel touched her over her clothes and tickled her private area, court records say.

She told the interviewer the alleged incidents occurred when her grandmother was cooking or in a bathroom.

Police said Fromel declined to be questioned about the alleged incident.