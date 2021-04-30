🔊 Listen to this

Pat Kernan here with your P.M. Update on what we’re working on for Saturday’s E-edition of the Times Leader: City police and Luzerne County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 200 block of South Washington Street, one person has died in a fire that severely damaged a home on Harris Hill Road, renovation has gotten underway at the former railroad station in Wilkes-Barre and more.