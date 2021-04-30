Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Pat Kernan here with your P.M. Update on what we’re working on for Saturday’s E-edition of the Times Leader: City police and Luzerne County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 200 block of South Washington Street, one person has died in a fire that severely damaged a home on Harris Hill Road, renovation has gotten underway at the former railroad station in Wilkes-Barre and more.