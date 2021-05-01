🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The renovation of the former Central Railroad of New Jersey train station in Wilkes-Barre has begun — five years later than George Albert wanted, but it is underway nonetheless.

Albert, the developer of the historic structure, said Friday he set a five-month deadline to complete the project by the end of October to make it ready to be the new home of the Luzerne County tourism office. The tourism office will be on the first floor and the second floor will have private office space.

Last month Luzerne County Council approved a five-year lease for the office, giving Albert the green light to begin renovations. Hadley Construction Inc. of Pittston was the low bidder for the $1.2 million project. It will take approximately two weeks to strip everything out of the building and carry out some demolition, before construction begins, Albert said.

Initially built for the Lehigh and Susquehanna Railroad, the station came under CNJ control when that line leased the L&S in 1871. The station served passengers until 1963, and finally closed in 1972, after which the tracks were removed. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

Following its abandonment as a railroad facility, the ex-station later took on a second life as a bar and entertainment complex, but eventually fell into disuse and became increasingly dilapidated.