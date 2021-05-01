🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s switch to dual-stream recycling begins Monday.

The new setup replaces the single stream collection of one container contains all. Dual stream is just as it sounds; the city will have two different collections of different materials.

This week it will be paper and cardboard. The following week switches to plastic, glass bottles and metal cans. The alternating schedule continues throughout the year.

A full schedule and list of dos and don’ts is available on the city web site, www.wilkes-barre.city/dualstreamrecycling.

It’s not done to confuse residents, although there will be learning curve for people to get used to it, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown conceded.

“Why are we doing it? It’s a savings for the city as far as the amount we have to pay to have our recycling hauled away,” Brown said Friday in preparation for the new program.

This year the city will spend more than $230,000 to have a contractor take the material. What used to be a source of revenue has turned into an expense with the collapse of the market for newsprint, plastics and metal cans.

Eliminating recycling isn’t the solution because the city is mandated by the state to have a program in place.

“If they throw it away, they’ll have to use a blue bag,” Brown said, referring to the garbage bags acceptable for curbside pickup.

“Our residents would much rather put it in containers that are hauled away for the fee, rather than buy additional blue bags,” Brown added.

The city increased the annual recycling fee to $75 from $50 this year. Brown sought a $100 fee to balance his $53.2 million general fund budget, but met with opposition from City Council.

“For that amount of money, we’re taking away several containers every week,” Brown said.

There is no limit in the city on the number of containers that can be filled and placed curbside.

But Brown and Butch Frati, Deputy City Administrator and Director of Operations, stressed containers must be used.

“In other words, the cardboard has to be broken down and put in the container. They can’t just lay it out on the sidewalk any longer,” Brown pointed out.

Department of Public Works trucks will be on the streets at 7 a.m. Monday. Frati said he was confident the workers would get the job done.

“We spent some time with our employees there and gone over the whole process,” Frati said. “And quite honestly we used a lot of their ideas to get to this point.”

“They’re the ones that came up with the bi-weekly idea,” Frati said. They also had input into how the runs are set and asked the details of the program be printed in Spanish.

Some mixups are going to occur and the city’s prepared a warning sticker to attach to containers not in sync with the program.

“Inevitably someone will have a single stream recycling container out Monday. So we’ll sticker it and when they call, we’ll come back and get it. But we have to explain to them that it’s no longer acceptable,” Frati said.

If somebody puts a greasy pizza box in their container, they’ll get a sticker too, Frati said.

Out of all the materials taken to the recycling center, cardboard is the most valuable at this point, Frati said. It often was contaminated when mixed in with other materials in single stream recycling. Dual stream will keep it clean, he said.

Even though the city isn’t making money on it, clean cardboard will affect the cost, Frati said.

“Indirectly we don’t pay as much of a tipping fee. And this is all market driven, so it’s not one set price every month. It could be less one month and more the next. It’s a commodities market,” Frati said.

As residents and Department of Public Works employees picking up the recycling get used to the dual stream method the costs, including the tipping fee, should go down

The average cost to the city is $80 a ton for single stream recycling at the Municipal Recovery Inc. center on Stanton Street in Wilkes-Barre, Frati said. The cost is lower than the former Northeast Cartage & Recycling Solutions in Hanover Township where the city previously tipped its recycling at $100 a ton. The shorter trip to Municipal Recovery translates into a quicker turnaround for vehicles, too.

“We’re hoping this gets us down to around $55 or $60 a ton,” Frati said. “As we get better at this we’re expecting it to do even more.”

The city averages approximately 350 tons of recycling a month, a figure that’s risen over the years and a sign of a growing population, larger than the Census figures, Frati and Brown noted.

“We’re around 50,000 people,” Frati said.

“We used to send out, at one point, two recycling trucks every day. We’re up to four. We take out as many recycling trucks as we do municipal waste trucks every single day,” Frati said.

