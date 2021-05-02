🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 57 new cases and no new deaths. The death count is at 794.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 30,485 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 17,774 cases and 458 deaths; Monroe County has 14,009 cases and 300 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Sunday there were 2,653 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,156,758.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23–April 29 stood at 7.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 1, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 49% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 8,596,538 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, May 1.

— 3,493,659 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 93,077 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,894,725 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 5,388,384 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1:

— 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,596,538 doses total through May 1:

— First/single doses: 5,388,384 administered

— Second doses: 3,208,154 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.