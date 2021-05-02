Local group offers variety show in Kirby Park

🔊 Listen to this

Theatre performers come off stage to find their mothers in the crowd, in order to present them with flowers in honor of Mother’s Day. The final two dance numbers of the show were performed to Mother’s Day-inspired music.

Theatre performer Gabriella Randazzo during a solo rendition of her original song, titled “What If.” Randazzo is a junior at Holy Redeemer.

WILKES-BARRE — Spanning styles, genres of music and even instruments, the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre put on a community variety show underneath the newly painted Martz Pavilion in Kirby Park on Sunday afternoon.

Friends and family members populated the grassy area in front of the pavilion with lawn chairs as the Theatre performers, about 40 of them, took the stage to perform on a beautiful afternoon in the park.

Instructor Gina Malsky said that the show was a way for her students to get out and perform, as the pandemic has taken away a lot of springtime events at which the Dance Theatre often performed.

“We usually do Pirouette in the Park this time of year, we do the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, but a lot of these entertainment events didn’t happen,” Malsky said. “We put this together as a fun little free community show so the girls could perform.”

Each of the performers wore masks throughout the show; Malsky said after the performance that she’s used to having more dancers, but COVID-19 concerns have reduced the Theatre’s number a bit.

“We’re used to working with about 100 dancers before the pandemic,” Malsky said. “Some dancers don’t feel comfortable just yet, and we completely understand. … Feeling safe is the most important thing.”

“Variety” was certainly on display during Sunday’s performance in a few different ways: The show was a blend of group and solo performances, with a soundtrack featuring music ranging from modern pop (artists like Walk The Moon and Katy Perry were featured) to some old classics from movies like “Peter Pan” and “Toy Story.”

Even the Disney selections showcased variety: For every classic tune from a movie like “Peter Pan,” there was a song from “Teen Beach Movie” or “Lemonade Mouth,” Disney Channel original movies from the 2010s.

And of course, in the style of a true variety show, one Dance Theatre student, took a break from dancing to serenade the crowd, guitar in hand, with an original song called “What If.”

Gabriella Randazzo, a junior at Holy Redeemer High School, dazzled the crowd with her versatile performance.

“Gabriella has been singing as well as dancing for as long as I could remember,” Malsky said. “She’s also been without opportunities to perform, so we thought this would be the perfect place to do it.”

The show closed with a special tribute to all the mothers in the audience, with Mother’s Day coming up next weekend: the final two dance numbers were set to Mother’s Day-inspired songs, and each of the Theatre dancers walked out into the crowd to present their own mother with a flower.

The Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will be back in Kirby Park on May 23 to perform a classical ballet show entitled “It’s A Small World … After All.”