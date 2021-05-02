🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) recently earned a 100-out-of-100 rating from Charity Navigator’s Encompass Rating System due to its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency.

The third-party score designates the 125-year-old nonprofit as an official “give with confidence” charity, indicating that the organization uses its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s established criteria.

FSA’s 14 programs provide services to residents in 17 counties, including Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 8.5 million users annually. The Encompass Rating System is a comprehensive evaluation tool that analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators. In 2020, Charity Navigator released its first indicator, “Finance & Accountability,” to highlight nonprofit organizations demonstrating fiscal responsibility.

The score is determined by five metrics: Program expense ratio, independent audit, board composition, liabilities to assets, and website listing.

“We are delighted to provide the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. “We are eager to see the good work that the organization is able to accomplish in the years ahead.’’

The Encompass Rating System enables Charity Navigator to increase the number of nonprofits it evaluates, growing from 9,000 to 160,000 nonprofits evaluated. In order to be more inclusive of smaller and more recently established nonprofits, the system uses a combination of automated methods and technology-supported manual research and analysis to provide donors and nonprofits with clearly-visualized indicators of organizational effectiveness.

“Our Charity Navigator rating of 100 out of 100 through the Encompass Rating System is further validation that our supporters can trust FSA’s commitment to good governance and making the world a better place,’’ said Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., chief executive officer of the FSA. “We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to build resilient families and thriving communities – one person at a time.”

To view Charity Navigator’s rating of FSA, visit https://charitynavigator.org/ein/240795415.