A flurry of activity is underway as Luzerne County’s May 18 primary election nears, including changes for some in-person polling places and the installation of new drop boxes for voters choosing the mail ballot option.

Monday is the last day to register to vote.

A brief period of on-demand voting also is now available at the county election bureau.

Polling places

The county Election Board approved the final list of polling places last week, and 38 are changing.

Voters switching locations should receive new registration cards by mail.

A complete list of all voting places, with changes highlighted in yellow, is posted under the “find your polling place” link on the election page at luzernecounty.org.

The changes impact some or all voters in 20 municipalities. The new locations:

• Avoca

Ward 1: West Side Social Club, 711 McAlpine St.

• Black Creek Township

Black Creek United Methodist Church, 158 Golfcourse Rd., Sugarloaf

• Duryea

Ward 3: Excelsior Hose Company, 798 Foote Ave.

• Exeter

Wards 1, 2 and 3: St. Monica Parish, 357 W. 8th St., West Wyoming

• Hanover Township

Ward 2: Hanover Township Municipal Building, 1267 Sans Souci Parkway

Ward 3: Lee Park Towers Building, 140 Lee Park Ave.

Ward 4: Hanover Area Fire District Hall, 299 First St.

Ward 5: Hanover Township Municipal Building, 1267 Sans Souci Parkway

• Hazleton

Wards 1 and 2: Hayden Tower at Markle, 2 E. Broad St.

• Huntington Township

Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1013 State Route 239, Shickshinny

• Kingston Township

District 1: Shavertown UMC Social Hall, 163 North Pioneer Ave.

• Lehman Township

District 1: Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek

• Nanticoke

Ward 1: Nanticoke Towers, 100 Nanticoke Ave.

Ward 3: Oplinger Towers, 270 E. Main St.

Ward 4: John S. Fine High School Field House, 427 Kosciuszko St.

• New Columbus

Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1013 State Route 239, Shickshinny

• Pittston Township

District 2: Dupont DPW Garage, 150 Commerce Rd., Pittston

• Plains Township

Ward 1: Plains Volunteer Ambulance Association, 90 Maffett St.

Ward 3: Hilldale Itlo Club, 20 Chamberlain St.

• Rice Township

District 1: Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 3577 Church Rd., Mountain Top

District 2: American Legion Mountain Post 781, 1550 Henry Dr., Mountain Top

• Shickshinny

Shickshinny Borough Building, 35 W. Union St.

• Sugar Notch

Sugar Notch Municipal Building, 892 Main St.

• Swoyersville

Ward 1: St. Elizabeth Church Hall, 116 Hughes St.

• West Pittston

Wards 1, 2 and 3: West Pittston Borough Building, 555 Exeter Ave.

• Wilkes-Barre

Ward 1: Hollenback Golf Course Club House, 1050 N. Washington St.

Wards 7 and 10: B’Nai Brith High Rise Building, 61 E. Northampton St.

Ward 11: Heights Murray Elementary School, 1 S. Sherman St.

Ward 12: Arnaud C. Marts Gymnasium at Wilkes University, 274 S. Franklin St.

Ward 19: Boyd Dodson Elementary School, 80 Jones St.

• Wright Township

Districts 1 and 2: The Wright Center, 460 S. Main Rd., Mountain Top

Drop boxes

Ballot drop boxes are now available at four locations for mail voters interested in hand-delivering their primary ballots instead of mailing them.

These boxes are bolted to counters and subject to video surveillance at all times, the election bureau said. Working in pairs, authorized members of the county election bureau will retrieve the ballots from the boxes daily and transport the contents to the election bureau.

Approximately 21,100 county voters have requested mail ballots to date. All completed ballots must be received by the bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The drop box locations and hours:

• Hazleton City Hall, 40 N. Church St.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

• Nanticoke City Hall, 15 E. Ridge St.

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays

• Pittston Memorial Library, 47 Broad St., Pittston

Monday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Lobby in Luzerne County’s Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays

Free parking is available in designated spots on Pennsylvania Avenue.

To ensure a mail ballot is counted, each voter must place it in the secrecy envelope, seal it and then put that envelope inside the one with the label/barcode to be returned to the county. Voters also must sign and date the outer envelope.

Voters have until 5 p.m. on May 11, or a week before the primary, to apply for mail ballots, although officials urge interested voters to act sooner if possible. State legislators added the option to vote by mail with no excuse or justification required last year.

Voter registration

Monday (May 3) is the deadline to register to vote in the May 18 primary.

An application link is posted on the county election page at luzernecounty.org.

As of April 26, the county had a total 220,520 registered voters, state statistics show. The breakdown: Democrats, 105,693; Republicans, 86,063; and others, 28,764.

All voters statewide will have an opportunity to decide four public questions in the primary — three proposed state constitution amendments and a change that would allow municipal fire departments and emergency medical service providers to be eligible for state loans.

In addition, all voters in four county municipalities — Pittston Township, Avoca, Dupont and Duryea — will decide whether Republican Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak or state Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, fills the 22nd Senatorial District seat vacated by John Blake.

The remaining votes on nominating candidates for races will be left to county Democrats and Republicans because Pennsylvania has closed primaries.

On-demand voting

Voters who did not already seek a mail ballot temporarily have the option to both request and cast one in the same visit at the county election bureau.

The bureau is located on the second floor of the Penn Place building.

This on-demand voting is available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays from May 3 through May 11.