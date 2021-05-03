Two Wilkes students bringing waffle food truck to WB

This is the logo that Toon De Schepper and Billy Berry have created for their new food truck business, All Belgium, which will bring authentic Belgian Waffles to Wilkes-Barre.

A new food truck will be calling downtown Wilkes-Barre home starting this month, serving authentic Belgian waffles.

Customers can rest assured the waffles will be authentically Belgian, as one of the two Wilkes students running the truck calls Nieuwenrode, Belgium, home.

Toon De Schepper will run the truck with Billy Berry from Reading, Conn. Both are members of the Wilkes University ice hockey team.

“I’m a sophomore at Wilkes University with a major in sports management, which helps explain that I’m into sports and the whole business aspect of not just sports, but any business as a whole,” De Schepper said. “I’ve played hockey since I was 6, I think. Originally, I am from Belgium and that’s where my parents still live. I go back to visit them during Christmas and summer. When I was 13, I moved to Austria to play and then when I was 16, I moved to Wisconsin and played hockey there. I am here now for school, hockey and now trying to start this business.”

Berry, like De Schepper, has spent a lot of time away from home pursuing a hockey career.

“I’m a sophomore financial investment major. I’ve been living on the road for a long time now, living at prep school, playing at juniors and now living away from home here at Wilkes,” Berry said. “It has taught me to be responsible for myself, which allows me to start a business like this and actually pursue it.”

When De Schepper moved to the United States at age 16, it helped spark the idea for what would eventually become the All Belgium Food Truck.

“Coming to America six years ago, when people would find out that I was from Belgium, they would at some point mention the waffles or ask about the waffles, the beer, the fries, the chocolate, really the typical Belgian food,” De Schepper said. “I learned really quickly that it was really, really hard to find those products here, the real waffles, the real beer. I figured there was a high demand, but a low supply and I thought that it’s a market that I can jump into, and it wouldn’t give us too much competition.”

The pair of hockey players from two different areas came together at Wilkes, and they were a perfect match to get the ball rolling on De Schepper’s idea.

“I pitched the idea to both my roommates, Billy and Michael, and Billy jumped on,” De Schepper said.

Berry knew a good deal when he heard one.

“Toon started talking to me about it, and I would say it’s a cool idea and not really think about it,” Berry said. “But the more that we would converse about it, I would start to bring some things to the table, and then it just made more sense for me to join him. Two people is bigger than one.”

The idea for All Belgium was born years ago, but it didn’t start to come to life until last year, when De Schepper presented the idea to the Allan P. Kirby Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at Wilkes University.

“I went to the Kirby Center with the idea in January of 2020. They really liked it but then everything was postponed by COVID-19,” De Schepper said. “During the fall semester, before I came back from Belgium, we would talk about it. Then I came back in January of 2021, we’ve been working on it together every day since.”

Now, the idea is almost a reality for both Berry and De Schepper.

“Once we got in contact with the Kirby Center, it became more of a reality when we started having meetings and we started talking to some important people,” Berry said. “We have our own office; we have our own attorney and we put the money down on a food truck.”

On the food truck, they will have a menu of toppings that range from authentic Belgian toppings such as chocolate to various fruits such as bananas and strawberries, all the way to more American toppings like peanut butter and fluff. All of the toppings will obviously go with the authentic Belgian Waffles.

“The type of waffle we are doing, the Liege waffle, is a very sugary, chewy waffle,” De Schepper said. “The dough has pearl sugar in it, and when you bake the waffle, with the heat from the waffle iron, the pearl sugar explodes and caramelizes the outside of the waffle and the inside still has small chunks of the sugar, giving it more flavor.”

The dough for the waffles is so important and so rare that De Schepper and Berry needed to order it all the way from Belgium.

Once the dough has arrived and the truck is designed and ready to go, the truck will be found on Franklin Street by Wilkes University, on the corner of South Street and Main Street, and we’ll be in and out in other popular places. They are also talking to Wilkes about going to football and basketball games as a concession for fans and spectators.

Barring any setbacks, the truck should be on the road and introducing Wilkes-Barre to authentic Belgian Waffles this week.

For any updates you can follow All Belgium on Instagram @allbelgium