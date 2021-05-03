🔊 Listen to this

Nine of 11 listed properties sold in Luzerne County’s first back-tax auction of the year, according to county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions LLC.

The special upset sale held Thursday was for properties in which the owners defaulted on repayment agreements, said Elite representative Sean Shamany. In a first-stage upset sale, buyers must pay all back real estate taxes and accept responsibility for any outstanding mortgages and liens.

Approximately 240 properties were eligible for sale. Most owners made payments to stay out of the sale, and some obtained temporary reprieve from the court.

Bidders ended up paying nearly $500,000 for the nine properties, with competition driving eight purchase prices significantly above the minimum bids.

The highest price — $140,000 — was paid by Abraham Ceballos Soto, of Yonkers, New York, for a property on Eastview Circle in Sugarloaf Township that had a $29,000 starting bid, a report from Elite Revenue shows.

West Hazleton resident Anthony Bonomo paid the second highest amount — $92,000 — for a property on Grant Street in Hazleton with a $20,100 starting bid, the report says. Bonomo also purchased a property on Winters Avenue in West Hazleton for $66,000.

Information on tax sales is posted at luzernecountytaxclaim.com.

Prison

As of Friday, there were eight confirmed inmate coronavirus cases at the county’s minimum offenders building on Reichard Street in Wilkes-Barre, according to county Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich.

These inmates have been quarantined in one section of the building for monitoring by medical staff, Rockovich said, noting that the building has three blocks.

All new arrivals at that building and the nearby prison on Water Street are quarantined for 10 days and must then test negative before they are permitted to be around existing inmates, Rockovich said.

County prison officials have been working with the state Department of Health to secure vaccines for inmates, he said.

The county prison system also had a sign-up sheet to facilitate scheduling of vaccines for prison corrections officers experiencing difficulty securing appointments on their own, Rockovich said. He did not have a statistic on the number of employees vaccinated to date but said he has encouraged them to consider the option.

Meeting

Council’s Code Review Committee is set to meet virtually at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to continue its discussion of proposed changes to the administrative code.

Instructions on attending are posted under council’s public meetings online section at luzernecounty.org.

Councilman Walter Griffith, who serves on the committee, told his colleagues he also wants to discuss a change to the county ethics code requiring officials and other covered people to receive copies of complaints filed against them.

Griffith said a few complaints recently filed against him and some other council members were dismissed, but he was denied access to review the claims. The code’s effort to protect those with claims of alleged wrongdoing leaves the subjects of complaints at their “mercy,” he asserted.

Vendor payments

During a monthly budget review last week, county Councilwoman Linda McClosky Houck credited the budget/finance department for eliminating past backlogs in payments to outside vendors.

McClosky Houck said many vendors are local businesses, and prompt payment “sends a great message that the county is being a responsible customer.”