Group supports area restaurants, families by purchasing meals to help feed community

🔊 Listen to this

A local nonprofit group that has been acting as a bridge between local restaurants hit hard by the pandemic and area residents struggling to make ends meet has scheduled its distribution dates and sites for May.

Fork Over Love helps local restaurants feed members of the community by purchasing chef-made meals and then distributing those meals.

The group also released some important rules for those looking to pick up meals:

• Reservations are no longer taken, and meals will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

• Please do not arrive early; food distribution will not begin until 5 p.m.; each distribution will be held from 5 to 6 p.m.

• You are asked to remain in your car, wear a face mask, and follow the drive-through signs to pick up your food.

For more information, or to learn how you can help Fork Over Love support the community, visit forkoverlove.org

May’s distributions will be:

Tuesday, May 4

St. Faustina’s Parish (Formerly St. Mary’s Church)

1030 South Hanover St., Nanticoke

Tuesday, May 11

St John the Baptist Parish, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville

Tuesday, May 18

Luzerne County Courthouse Grounds, 200 North River St., Wilkes-Barre

The Courthouse distribution is sponsored by Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services.

Tuesday, May 25

Wyoming Area Catholic Elementary School, 1690 Wyoming Ave., Exeter