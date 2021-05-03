🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A man arrested after city police investigated a disturbance allegedly coughed on officers saying he has COVID, according to court records.

Alberto Luis Flores, 34, of West Union Street, was charged with bomb threats with the underlying premise of weapons of mass destruction after he claimed he has COVID-19 and coughed on officers and staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

It is the second time authorities in Luzerne County has charged a defendant with weapons of mass destruction during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Margaret Ann Cirko, 36, of Hanover Township, was charged March 25, 2020, when she allegedly spat and coughed on food items inside Gerrity’s Market, Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, while yelling “I have the virus, you’re all going to get sick,” court records say.

Cirko’s case remains open in Luzerne County Court.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Flores:

Police responded to a disturbance on West Union Street and found Flores standing in a neighbor’s yard at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A woman told officers Flores wanted her out of her residence and smashed windows. She also claimed Flores struck her with a child booster seat and wiped blood on an infant to accuse her of injuring the baby, the complaint says.

Police said Flores was placed in a cruiser where he allegedly kicked and damaged a door. Flores got out of the cruiser and had to be pushed back inside by an officer.

Flores was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he intentionally coughed towards officers and hospital staff while yelling, “He has COVID,” the complaint says.

Flores was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on charges of bomb threats, institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.