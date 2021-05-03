🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a shooting on Scott Street where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of 443 Scott St. and encountered Idris Hollis, age unknown, with a gunshot wound at about 10:56 p.m.

Hollis was treated at the scene by city emergency medical technicians and transported to a local hospital.

Police said an investigation allegedly indicates Hollis was approached by three unknown men prior to some type of dispute. During the dispute, one of the unknown men discharged a firearm striking Hollis in the leg, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200 or 911.