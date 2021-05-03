🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 42 new cases and no new deaths. The death count is at 794.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 30,527 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 17,809 cases and 458 deaths; Monroe County has 14,038 cases and 300 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Monday there were 1,728 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,158,486.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23–April 29 stood at 7.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 3, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 50.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 8,684,978 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 3.

— 3,548,102 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 88,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,879,651 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 5,427,753 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8:

— 323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,684,978 doses total through May 3:

— First/single doses: 5,427,753 administered

— Second doses: 3,548,102 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,161 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 479 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 1, there were 22 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 2, there was 1 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,276 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 154,300 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,413,028 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,763 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,811 cases among employees, for a total of 85,574 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,111 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 27,739 of our total cases are among health care workers.