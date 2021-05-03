🔊 Listen to this

A regular state audit of Wyoming Area School District found “internal control deficiencies” the state deemed “not significant but warranted the attention of district management and those charged with governance. The findings related to “transportation operations, nonresident student data and bus driver requirements.”

The audit covered July 1, 2015, through June 30, 2019, and it found “no reportable issues,” meaning nothing required contacting other state agencies such as the Department of Education. In fact, the “deficiencies that were found were so minor they are not detailed in the audit report.

Under ‘“transportation operations,” which checks compliance with laws and regulations as well as correct transportation reimbursement from the state, the audit says there were no “reportable issues,” but that “we did identify a control deficiency that was not significant to our objective but warranted the attention of the district.”

The exact same language is used in reporting on a review of “nonresident student data” to make sure the district accurately reported the data to the state and received the correct reimbursement, and in the review of “bus driver requirements.” In all three cases, the findings were “verbally communicated” to the district.

Other parts of district operations reviewed found no problems at all, including a look at school safety and financial stability.