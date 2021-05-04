🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they found shell casings and a shot out window of an apartment on Coal Street late Monday night.

It was the fourth shooting in Wilkes-Barre since Friday.

The latest shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the area of 292 Coal St. for shots fired. A witness told officers they heard shots in the area.

Officers searched the area and found spent shell casings and an apartment window shot out. Police say they are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

No injuries were reported.

