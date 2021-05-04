WILKES-BARRE — City police say they found shell casings and a shot out window of an apartment on Coal Street late Monday night.
It was the fourth shooting in Wilkes-Barre since Friday.
The latest shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the area of 292 Coal St. for shots fired. A witness told officers they heard shots in the area.
Officers searched the area and found spent shell casings and an apartment window shot out. Police say they are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Other shootings in Wilkes-Barre:
- May 1, 10:56 p.m: One person was found with gunshot wounds to his leg and ankle in the area of 443 Scott St.
- May 1, 9:12 p.m: Police responded to shots fired on Metcalf Street and found several shell casings and a vehicle damaged by gunfire.
- April 30, 12:14 p.m: Police responded to Chester Street for shots fired and located several shell casings. A witness told police they saw a black Mercedes fleeing the area being followed closely by a silver Audi. The driver of the Audi rammed the Mercedes several times before both vehicles fled the scene.