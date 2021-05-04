🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A year after the COVID-19 pandemic had closed schools and cancelled many end-of high school events, Hanover Area School District Superintendent Nathan Barrett began Tuesday’s monthly School Board meeting by announcing the district will hold the homecoming parade May 14 beginning at Memorial Elementary and ending at the high school.

The district is also planning an academic cookout and an athletic luncheon and awards ceremony outside. And he noted the week of May 17 the Hanover Township Ambulance will be hosting a free seat belt check. Asked later in the meeting about graduation plans — set for outdoors this year due to the pandemic— Barrett said another senior meeting will be held the week of May 17th to discuss the event.

During a brief voting session the board:

• Accepted the proposal of .28 per tax bill processed by RBA Professional Data Systems to prepare the 2021 school real estate tax bill sand interim real estate tax bills, and accepted the proposal from Infocon Corporation to print and mail the real estate and per capita tax bills. This will be the seventh year the district contracted the services with those companies.

• Renewed the contract with Food Service Management Company for July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

• Tabled a vote on the 2021-22 proposed final general fund budget. By state law the final budget must be adopted by June 30.

• Accepted the resignations of Head Girl’s Soccer Coach Ed Lewis, Memorial Elementary cleaner Robin Demski, Hanover Green cleaner Haley Kennedy, and special education teacher Michaela Halesey.