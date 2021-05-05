🔊 Listen to this

Four of the five people running for two open seats in the Luzerne County judiciary participated in a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Wilkes-Barre Area and Misericordia University.

Held Tuesday evening, the forum was attended state Rep.e Tarah Toohil, Magisterial District Judge Alexandria Kokura Kravitz, West Pittston attorney Laura Dennis and Kingston attorney and former Luzerne County Council member Jim Bobeck.

Former Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis, who resigned that position to run for judge, did not attend the forum, telling a Times Leader reporter after the forum that she was unable to attend due to a previously planned scheduling conflict.

The forum was moderated by retired Judge Joseph Cosgrove, who formerly served on the Luzerne County bench before being appointed to the state’s Commonwealth Court. Cosgrove had the freedom to select all of the questions that would be asked of the candidates, saying that he did not consult with anyone as to his questions.

Over the course of the hour, Cosgrove asked the candidates a total of 10 questions, allowing each of them a minute to respond to each one.

During their opening pitch to viewers, the candidates attempted to explain in a minute or less as to why they would be the best choice: Toohil pointed to her experience of years in the state legislature, adding that she is an incredibly hard worker; Dennis said she’s spent her entire career in the courtroom in front of judges and juries; Kokura Kravitz said over her eight years as a magistrate she has presided over tens of thousands of cases; Bobeck pointed to his last 11 years serving as a hearing officer and law judge.

Bobeck perhaps summed up the night by comparing the forum to a job interview and also to a courtroom.

“There’s a common misconception that the most important person in the courtroom is the judge, but it’s the jury,” he said. “And tonight, you’re the jury.”

During the forum, the answers to Cosgrove’s questions were often incredibly similar; when Cosgrove asked questions regarding how the candidates would handle themselves in courtrooms, all said they would conduct themselves in fair and impartial ways so as to make the best decisions for county residents.

Where the candidates showed were able to shine as individuals, though, was when Cosgrove asked questions regarding their individual records. Cosgrove, for example, asked what each candidate felt was their greatest accomplishment.

Bobeck answered that he was most proud of his involvement with the implementation of the county’s Home Rule charter, as he served on the county’s first council after the switch to the charter.

Toohil highlighted her involvement at the state level of juvenile justice reform, while Dennis said she’s most proud of the private practice she built over the course of 23 years.

Kokura Kravitz said the most important thing is experience.

“Over the past eight years, I’ve garnered experience, and that experience is my greatest accomplishment,” she said.

The two county judge seats, opened due to Judge Thomas Burke reaching mandatory retirement age and Judge William Amesbury’s decision to transition to senior judge status, will both be 10-year terms.

While the race for judge will be on this May’s primary ballot, there’s a chance that both seats will effectively be decided. However, since all five candidates filed as both Republicans and Democrats in the race, it’s also possible that up to four of them could clinch nominations for the two seats, leading the election to be decided in November.

Another virtual forum will be held at 7 p.m. on May 11 by the Wilkes-Barre NAACP. Salavantis confirmed she plans on attending.

PRIMARY COVERAGE

For more information about county judge candidates, watch for the Times Leader’s special section coming this Sunday.