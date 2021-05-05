🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — On May 16, 1871, 23 men opened a three-day meeting, which quickly grew to 69 forward-thinking mining and metallurgical engineers, who established the American institute of Mining Engineers at the old Wyoming Valley Hotel on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

To commemorate that historic occasion, a ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 16, to mark the sesquicentennial of the founding of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical & Petroleum Engineers (AIME www.aimehq.org).

Leadership from AIME, now grown to nearly 200,000 members of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Societies, will join Mayor George C. Brown and Wilkes-Barre City to unveil a plaque that observes the 150th Anniversary of the founding.

The ceremony will take place on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square at 1 p.m. on May 16.

Directors from AIME’s mining society headquartered in Denver, the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME), and the Pennsylvania Anthracite Section of SME; and civic leaders from Northeastern Pennsylvania are expected to attend.

Mike Korb, Past Chair, Penn-Anthracite Section SME, said Wilkes-Barre and Northeastern Pennsylvania have strong AIME ties — 43 of the 69 Founders were from NEPA.

Korb said the semi-centennial, centennial, and dozens of other annual meetings have been held in Wilkes-Barre. Plaques commemorating the 100th and 125th anniversaries and a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission historical marker are in the city.

Korb said the public is invited to join AIME and Wilkes-Barre in the celebration of 150 years. The 30-minute ceremony will be outdoors, following the latest Pennsylvania and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.