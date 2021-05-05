By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

In this Times Leader file photo from May 16, 2016, Nikhil Trivedi, president of AIME, left, and John Ackerman, chairman of PASME, unveil the new historical marker along River Street in Wilkes-Barre to celebrate the 145th anniversary of the American Institute of Mining Engineers. The Wilkes-Barre/Lehigh Mining Company was located in the building that formerly housed the Guardian Insurance building. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — On May 16, 1871, 23 men opened a three-day meeting, which quickly grew to 69 forward-thinking mining and metallurgical engineers, who established the American institute of Mining Engineers at the old Wyoming Valley Hotel on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

To commemorate that historic occasion, a ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 16, to mark the sesquicentennial of the founding of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical & Petroleum Engineers (AIME www.aimehq.org).

Leadership from AIME, now grown to nearly 200,000 members of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Societies, will join Mayor George C. Brown and Wilkes-Barre City to unveil a plaque that observes the 150th Anniversary of the founding.

The ceremony will take place on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square at 1 p.m. on May 16.

Directors from AIME’s mining society headquartered in Denver, the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME), and the Pennsylvania Anthracite Section of SME; and civic leaders from Northeastern Pennsylvania are expected to attend.

Mike Korb, Past Chair, Penn-Anthracite Section SME, said Wilkes-Barre and Northeastern Pennsylvania have strong AIME ties — 43 of the 69 Founders were from NEPA.

Korb said the semi-centennial, centennial, and dozens of other annual meetings have been held in Wilkes-Barre. Plaques commemorating the 100th and 125th anniversaries and a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission historical marker are in the city.

Korb said the public is invited to join AIME and Wilkes-Barre in the celebration of 150 years. The 30-minute ceremony will be outdoors, following the latest Pennsylvania and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.