🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department promoted nine officers Monday at a COVID-19 compliant ceremony at Scandlon Gymnasium on the campus of King’s College.

WILKES-BARRE — As if on cue Wynter Rose Freeman reached out and placed her left hand on the Bible in front of her.

The 1-year-old copied her father, Stephen, who held her while he swore an oath for his promotion in the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

The infant jostled a bit, but made it through the ceremony.

“She loves her daddy. He’s a sergeant today,” beamed Kerry Freeman, the officer’s wife.

Sons and daughters of the other eight officers promoted and fellow officers participated in the oaths administered Monday morning by Mayor George Brown.

Promoted to detective at a budgeted annual pay of $76, 122 plus benefits were:

• James Conmy.

• Jason Dudick.

• Michael McGrath.

• Joseph Sinavage.

Promoted to the rank of sergeant at a budgeted annual pay of $76,122 plus benefits were:

• Stephen Freeman.

• Thomas Harding.

• Joseph Mangan.

• Kevin Steve.

Officer Phil Myers was promoted to the rank of lieutenant at a budgeted annual pay of $79,179 plus benefits.

The mayor congratulated them and issued a notice to the veteran members of the department that their new positions come with added responsibilities as leaders.

“You’ll be role models for our new officers. Do not take this honor lightly,” Brown told them.

Police Chief Joseph Coffay added his congratulations to the officers promoted to fill vacancies created by retirements. “With these promotions my hope and goal will be for us to work together to better serve the citizens of Wilkes-Barre,” Coffay said.

Last month, at a similar COVID-19 compliant ceremony inside the Scandlon Gymnasium on the campus of King’s College, the city swore in eight new officers, bringing the department up to 82. Four of them had their certification to work as municipal police officers and began training with the department. The other four were sent to receive their certification from the Police Academy at Lackawanna College in Scranton.

The nine promoted on Tuesday each has been on the force for more than a decade.

Detective Conmy looked forward to his new role.

“I was in the anti-crime unit, so it’s a real easier of a transition for me because a lot of the what the anti-crime unit is geared for is investigation. This is a new challenge, a new opportunity, coming upstairs with three great guys to work with the already great detectives that are in place and we’ll do the best we can,” Conmy said.

Sgt. Mangan has been a sergeant of patrolman and most recently detective.

“I enjoy working in any capacity in the department. I know we have a bunch of great men and women. There’s no bad job. Tough job, but it’s worth it,” Mangan said.

The Rev. Duane Gavitt of St. Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception in Wilkes-Barre, a mainstay at the ceremonies, delivered the closing invocation.

Gavitt chose a reading from the book of Proverbs that read in part, “All those who avert justice forsake the path of righteousness to walk in the ways of darkness. You are called to bring light to others.”

The Roman Catholic priest traced his connection to the department to 1991. Gavitt noted he hasn’t received a promotion since then and didn’t want one.

“I have their love and their support and strength. That’s all I need,” Gavitt said. “I keep a low profile, so they know if they come to me, no one ever knows what happens.”