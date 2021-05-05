🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Crafting Chronicles, a Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre Community Impact Project, will host a free children’s book fair at the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Each family will receive a bag filled with crafts and each child will receive a free book.

“This free, outdoor event will take place on the lawn next to the Osterhout Library. Each family will receive a goody bag filled with crafts and each child will take home a free book. Themed tables will be set up for crafts and activities that encourage a love of reading,” Jessica Pearson, a member of the project group and a student at Hanover Area High School, said.

“The Crafting Chronicles mission is to encourage children without our community to develop a passion for reading and unlock their creativity. We hope this event will provide the opportunity for both,” Pearson stated.

Those interested in attending the Junior Leadership book fair are encouraged to make reservations on their Facebook page or by email [email protected]

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be strictly followed at the event. Masks are required and hand sanitizers will be provided.