WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 77 new cases and one new death. The death count is at 795.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 30,687 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 17,880 cases and 460 deaths; Monroe County has 14,136 cases and 302 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Wednesday there were 2,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,164,216.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23–April 29 stood at 7.6%.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.