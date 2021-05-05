🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two men arrested by Wilkes-Barre police following a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash requested to serve their sentences at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Judge David W. Lupas on Wednesday promptly denied their requests citing their criminal histories.

City police arrested Alfrick M. Taylor, 30, and Daniel V. Lynch, 23, following a vehicle pursuit that began on North Main Street on May 10, 2020.

Police attempted to stop an Infiniti G35, operated by Taylor, as the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting.

Court records say Taylor lost control of the Infiniti that struck a parked vehicle on Ralph Street and crashed in front of a residence in the 500 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue where they were arrested.

Police in court records say they found a 9mm Ruger, which was reported stolen, and another 9mm inside the vehicle. Both firearms were loaded with each having a round in the chamber, court records say.

Police said Taylor and Lynch were convicted felons and prohibited from carrying and possessing firearms.

Taylor, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to fleeing or eluding police, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. Firearm offenses were withdrawn against Taylor by prosecutors.

Lynch, of Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal possession of firearms and a separate count of possession with intent to deliver a co

During their sentencing hearings, Lynch’s attorney, Christopher Ryan Opiel, requested a continuance to allow Lynch to undergo drug and alcohol evaluations. Opiel also requested Lynch serve any sentence at the county correctional facility that would keep him close to his newborn baby.

Lynch addressed Lupas but failed to apologize.

“I know I’m old enough to know the difference between right and wrong,” Lynch said. “I know what’s right and wrong. I’m not suppose to use my kid as an excuse, I’m a man.”

Opiel said Lynch, “grew up around the wrong crowd,” and “grew up on the streets. That’s the only thing he knows how to live.”

Lupas denied Lynch’s request noting Lynch’s possession of firearms and prior convictions of drug trafficking, in which, he failed to take advantage of turning his life around before imposing a sentence of four-to-eight years in state prison.

Opiel then asked for a date for Lynch to report to begin serving his sentence, which was also denied by Lupas who ordered Lynch to be taken into custody by sheriff deputies. Lynch was free on $200,000 total bail.

Taylor’s lawyer, Theron Jacob Solomon, asked for his client to serve a sentence at the county correctional facility that was also denied by Lupas.

“Mr. Taylor made a very stupid decision. He should never had done that,” Solomon stated, noting Taylor was on state parole from a prior conviction when he initiated the pursuit with city police.

Taylor faced a sentence of one-year to 18 months in prison but Lupas heightened the sentence due to prior criminal convictions, sentencing Taylor to 15 months to 30 months in state prison.