Area residents interested in obtaining the COVID-19 vaccination should take advantage of today’s walk-in clinic from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino in Plains Township, said Luzerne County EMA Director Lucy Morgan.

“We’re hoping to get a good turnout because we have plenty of vaccine. We’re just trying to help with anyone who wants it,” Morgan said.

The shots will be provided in the casino’s Keystone Grand Ballroom.

Vaccine recipients must be 18 and older.

The casino address is 1280 Highway 315.

Vaccine recipients must return to the casino in June to obtain the second required dose.

At least 190 residents received vaccines during the first casino clinic Monday, she said.

“We’re optimistic today we’ll maybe get more than Monday,” she said, stressing the shots are free.

Shuttle buses are circulating in the casino parking lots to bring vaccine seekers to the hotel canopy, she said. Wheelchairs also are available.

“On Monday we hardly had any wait at all. We have enough vaccinators, so it moved fast,” Morgan said. “It ran so smoothly. It was a great feeling.”