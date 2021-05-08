🔊 Listen to this

BLACK CREEK TWP. — State troopers arrested a man after a traffic stop revealed that he was transporting over 50 pounds of suspected marijuana in his vehicle, court documents state.

Earl Devon Bennett, 49, address listed as Los Angeles, was arrested on Thursday after he was initially stopped by a state trooper for speeding.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bennett had been clocked by a trooper on Interstate 80 on Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. doing 74 mph in a 65 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated at mile marker 254.0 in the westbound lanes of I-80.

The trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity during the stop, according to the complaint. The trooper wrote in his report that Bennett seemed overly nervous during the traffic stop.

Bennett consented to a search of the vehicle, where the trooper located three large cardboard packages in the trunk of the vehicle. Bennett told the officers that the vehicle was a rental, and that he hadn’t checked the trunk before picking up the vehicle.

The trooper requested the state police K-9 unit to come to the scene after Bennett told him that, because the packages weren’t his, he couldn’t consent to a search of them.

Prior to letting the K-9 unit search the packages, the trooper got in contact with the manager of the rental company that Bennett had gotten the vehicle from. The manager said that the packages weren’t his, and that there was nothing in the trunk when he gave the car to Bennett.

The canine unit on scene detected a positive odor of a controlled substance from the packages, at which point Bennett was arrested and transported to the Hazleton barracks of the state police.

A search warrant was granted for the packages, and state police searched the boxes on Friday to find, in total, 50 vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana with an approximate weight of 50 pounds.

Bennett was arraigned on Friday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and intentional possession of a controlled substance.

He was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $200,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is set for May 19.