WILKES-BARRE — A man was arraigned Friday on charges stemming from a February incident in which police said he was caught with marijuana during a traffic stop.

Heriberto Garcia, 20, of Wilkes-Barre appeared in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty on Friday morning and was formally charged with misdemeanor counts of use of drug paraphernalia, marijuana — small amount personal use and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers from Wilkes-Barre City observed a blue minivan traveling north on Spring Street on Feb. 2. The van’s front windows on both the driver and passenger side were overly tinted, leading to the officers initiating a traffic stop.

An odor of marijuana was detected from inside the vehicle. Officers also noted that the inspection sticker on the vehicle was expired, the windshield was cracked and the passenger sideview mirror was broken.

Garcia, identified as the driver of the vehicle, told officers that he and his passenger had smoked earlier. Neither Garcia nor his passenger had medical marijuana cards.

The officers received Garcia’s consent to search the vehicle. One of the officers noticed a knife in Garcia’s pocket, leading to a pat-down from the officers to check for additional weapons.

When one of the officers squeezed Garcia’s right boot, a plastic crunching sound was heard. When asked what the sound was, Garcia replied “that’s the weed.”

A small cup containing suspected marijuana was taken from Garcia’s boot. Additional searching of the vehicle turned up several small rubber bands, a 100-gram weight for a scale in the center console, multiple plastic baggies and rolling papers.

Garcia asked if he could get back into the vehicle, which officers took as a sign that consent to search the vehicle was revoked. Garcia and his passenger were allowed back into the vehicle and left the scene.

Bail was set at $5,000 by Judge Haggerty; Garcia’s docket sheet doesn’t indicate whether he made bail or not.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 21.