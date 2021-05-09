Helen Bogdan, 95, receives a makeover for Mother’s Day

Helen Bogdan likes to stare out her big picture window in Hanover Township.

Helen Bogdan, 95, loves her new look, thanks to Jennifer’s Hair Studio of Peckville, and arranged by the Visiting Angels home care agency.

HANOVER TWP. — Helen Bogdan looked at herself in the mirror, her big beautiful blue eyes widened and she smiled.

It was her reaction to her makeover, provided by Jennifer’s Hair Studio of Peckville, arranged by the Visiting Angels home care agency.

Bogdan obviously liked what she saw in the mirror.

Bogdan, 95, was given a new hairdo, make-up and nails treatment in advance of Mother’s Day.

Asked what she thought when she saw her new look, Bogdan said, “I was quite taken aback at myself.”

Bogdan, the mother of three adult children, smiled a lot as we talked in her living room as she looked out her large picture window.

She proudly displayed her new fingernail color and she sang a song or two as we talked about her family — her son, Stanley, who resides with her, and her two daughters, Nancy and June — and her two cats, Elliott and Hazel. Helen’s husband, Stanley, is deceased.

Alice Comegys, Marketing Liaison/Client Care Supervisor for Visiting Angels, said she came up with the idea because Visiting Angels has the best clients.

“And I wanted them to feel as special as we think they are,” Comegys said. “They deserve to have the best.”

Comegys said she wanted to do something nice for a mom for Mother’s Day.

“We wanted to honor all moms for being loving and caring mothers,” Comegys said. “And for raising their children.”

So it was a special moment when Helen got to see her new look in the mirror when the makeover was complete.

“You could see her light up,” Comegys said. “Her big blue eyes got wide and she smiled. You could tell she felt better about herself.”

Sue Marr-Dudinski works for Visiting Angels and has cared for Helen for four years. When Sue got a promotion with the agency to work in the office, she couldn’t give up caring for Helen.

“I feel like a part of Helen’s family,” she said. “It’s about caring for them, and keeping them safe so they can stay in their homes because that’s where they want to be.”

Comegys and Marr-Dudinski said Helen has been a housewife most of her life as she raised her three children. Before she got married, she worked in a sewing factory.

Helen has lived in Hanover Township her entire life. In fact, Comegys said when Helen lived at a different location in the township, part of her yard was taken to build the Sans Souci Parkway.

“Helen always talks about going to Sans Souci Park when she was young,” Marr-Dudinski said. “She told me she loved the swimming pool and all the rides. She has a million stories to tell.”

And Helen loves to sing. With some encouragement, Helen sang a little, “I’m tired and I wanna go home.”

Home is on Church Street in the house her husband built decades ago.

On Mother’s Day, Helen said she will be in her living room looking out that big picture window.

She said she has no plans to go dancing, like she did all those years ago.

“I’m just not interested in that anymore,” she said.

About Visiting Angels

Kathy Pelleschi, Marketing Manager for Visiting Angels, said the agency is a non medical home care agency that enables seniors who are home-bound to remain safe in the comfort of their own homes.

Caregivers assist with Activities of Daily Living including: bathing, grooming and dressing, oral hygiene, continence care, transferring bed/chair, walking and climbing stairs, active range of motion activities, eating, instrumental activities of daily living, planning and preparation of meals, driving to appointments, errands and shopping, light housekeeping and laundry, hospice support, respite for family care givers, joyful companionship, care and companionship for pets.

Since 1998, Visiting Angels has been providing compassionate elder care services to families across the United States.

