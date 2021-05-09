🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — A Shavertown woman was arrested Friday after she was found to be driving under the influence with a three-week-old infant in the backseat.

Kayla Culver, 34, was arrested after a Plymouth Borough patrol officer observed a vehicle making multiple traffic violations while driving through the borough early Friday morning.

According to the criminal complaint:

The vehicle stopped by the officer had violated multiple traffic rules, including drifting across lane lines, swerving, no turning signals and general signs of impairment.

The stop was conducted and contact made with the driver, identified as Culver. During the stop, the officer noticed a three-week-old infant in the backseat of the vehicle.

Culver was unable to form complete sentences when questioned, and was slurring her speech. She consented to a standardized field sobriety test, to which she couldn’t properly complete any of the three parts of the test.

Culver admitted to using drugs and taking medications before the test was administered, according to the complaint.

Following the test, Culver was arrested and transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for a blood test.

She was arraigned later Friday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty, where she was charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and summary counts related to the numerous traffic violations observed by the arresting officer. Bail was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19.