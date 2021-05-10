🔊 Listen to this

In a $787,000 project nearing completion, Luzerne County replaced the narrow Mill Mountain Road Bridge in Butler Township with a concrete span that is almost twice as wide to accommodate larger vehicles.

Work is wrapping up on two Luzerne County-owned bridges that may open to traffic as soon as this week, and projects involving several other spans are in the works, said county Engineer Lawrence Plesh.

The two bridges set for reopening this week are on West Liberty Street in Hanover Township and Mill Mountain Road in Butler Township, he said.

The 52-foot West Liberty span over Solomon Creek had to be addressed because a routine inspection in 2019 prompted a reduction of its weight limit from 16 tons to 3 tons, preventing crossing by school buses, fire trucks and ambulances, Plesh said.

Signs announcing the weight limit downgrade will now be removed, he said.

Fabcor Inc. completed the superstructure replacement and slight widening of the bridge at a low bid of $511,572, he said.

It is among four bridge projects funded by the county’s $5 vehicle registration fee, which expires the end of this year.

On Mill Mountain Road in Butler, the narrow steel truss bridge was replaced with a concrete span that is almost twice as wide to accommodate larger vehicles, Plesh said.

“The old truss bridge was constantly getting hit by larger trucks and vehicles,” Plesh said.

Minichi Inc. completed the replacement for a low-bid $787,000, he said. The county used state Act 13 funding to cover that work.

Contracts awarded

Contracts recently were awarded for work on two bridges, Plesh said: West Cherry Road in Nescopeck Township and Walp Road in Sugarloaf Township.

Both projects should be completed this fall.

The stone arch bridge in Nescopeck Township had been downgraded to 3 tons. It will be rehabbed by Minichi for $431,000, Plesh said.

On Walp Road, the old 70-foot steel truss bridge will be replaced with a concrete span, also by Minichi, for $791,000, Plesh said.

The county is funding both projects with various state allocations, Plesh said.

Coming up

Plesh plans to seek bids this year for 10 more bridge projects in Union and Butler townships covered by federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding:

• A “bundle” of five bridges in Union Township — two on Baer Road and three on Kruska Road.

Four of these spans are old stone arches, Plesh said. After discussion with state historic preservation officials, the county agreed to rehabilitate them instead of replacing them, he said.

• The superstructure replacement and rehabilitation of a bridge on Mountain Road in Union Township.

• A package of four bridges in Butler Township — one on Saams Road and three on Middle Road. Two will be replaced with pre-cast concrete arches, and two are set for rehabilitation, he said.

Vehicle fee

In addition to the West Liberty Street Bridge in Hanover Township, three spans will be funded by the vehicle fee revenue and a state match awarded due to the county’s temporary enactment of that fee. The bridge locations: Hillside Road in Kingston Township, East County Road in Hollenback Township and Pine Creek Road in New Columbus.

County council had agreed to keep the vehicle fee until the end of 2021 to allow enough time to collect $2 million needed to obtain a full $2 million match from the state for bridge repairs.

Design of the Hillside Road Bridge should be completed by the end of the year through the state transportation department, with a goal of bidding out the project in 2022, Plesh said. In a separate project, he said the state also has approved a $1.6 million reconstruction of Hillside Road that is also in design.

In Hollenback Township, the county is seeking bids, due May 26, to replace the East County Road Bridge box culvert with an arch one.

Replacement of the Pine Creek Road Bridge in New Columbus should be bid out by the end of the summer, Plesh said. The county is currently awaiting a state Department of Environmental Protection permit.

Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge

Outside funding options are still being explored to address work needed on the 2,072-foot bridge over the Susquehanna River, which links Nanticoke and Plymouth Township, Plesh said.

Based on an inspection, the county and state downgraded the bridge to a 15-ton weight limit one year ago.

Plesh has stressed the bridge meets safety requirements, but he cautioned additional weight limits may be necessary at some point if rehabilitation work is not completed.

The lowest bid for this rehabilitation was $2.67 million based on bids submitted by four companies in October. Without outside help, the county would have to save up more money to fund the work and delay projects on other deteriorating bridges in the county’s inventory of 300 spans, Plesh said.

The weight limit on the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge was partially necessary because bridge components known as bearings are not fully “moving with the bridge” to help it expand and contract as vehicles cross, which puts more stress on other components, Plesh has said.

Some of the pins that secure eye bars also no longer meet the original design capacity due to rust and other conditions, he has said.

The rehabilitation would fix strip seals on top of the bearings and replace some of the worn pins, he said. This project would only repair the bridge so it can remain at a 15-ton limit, he said.

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said earlier this year a new Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge will be necessary to open up thousands of acres in Nanticoke and Newport Township for new industrial development. Yudichak said he is working to secure the estimated $35 million to $40 million that would be needed for a replacement span.

The estimated 5,000-acre swath he expects to attract thousands more jobs includes the 400-acre Whitney Point Industrial Park and also property owned by the nonprofit Earth Conservancy, he said. Some is abandoned coal mine land that must be reclaimed.