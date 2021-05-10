🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County government lost more employees than it hired in April, according to the new monthly personnel report.

Fifteen workers were hired, while another 25 left employment.

The workers hired in human services departments, along with their positions and hourly pay: Nicholas Benzeleski, aging agency clerk typist, $13.52; Timothy Farrell, aging agency fiscal officer, $30.51; Joseph Gallo, aging agency program analyst, $20.51; Kyle Grabowski, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $16.62; and Connie Morel, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $19.98.

The new employees in other departments: Joshua Basta and Sarah Schultz, deputy sheriffs, $15.69; Stephanie Brodosky, domestic relations clerk typist, $13.30; Kaitlyn Coslett, Cassandra Edwards, Michelle Smith and Ryan Yusko, 911 telecommunicators, $15.82; Ingrid Cronin, part-time assistant district attorney, $34.35; Jessica Edwards, planning/zoning analyst, $23.08; and Robert Morgan, election director, $33.08.

Departures

One employee retired in April — assessor’s clerk Sherry Onder.

Twenty-two resigned.

Of these, 15 were not in human service agencies: correctional officers James Bolka, Russell Davis, Joshua King, Richard Olshefski and Dorothy Turner; 911 telecommunicator Daniel Enney; assistant district attorney Matthew George Fitzpatrick; sheriff sergeant Timothy Janosco; public defender clerk/stenographer Adrian Kozemko; deputy sheriffs Gary Loughney, Matthew Malenovitch, Albert Van-Hoorn and Zachary Zelenski; prison corporal William Wilk; and prison bookkeeper Samantha Yanora.

In human services, six Children and Youth caseworkers resigned: Elayne Che, John Jones, Vanessa Sheridan, Brandon Watt, Robert Waiters and Jennifer Yarnal. Children and Youth legal assistant Alexandra Gleco also resigned.

The two remaining workers left through involuntary separations: 911 telecommunicator Tiffany Dubreuil and alternate senior center operator Bruce Yarmey.

Promotions

Two workers changed positions through internal merit hires. Tara Golomb is now a Children and Youth clerical supervisor at $18.97 per hour, while Anthony G. Ross advanced to first assistant district attorney at $47.51 per hour.

Tuesday meetings

Council’s legislative committee will meet at 4:30 p.m.

Council will hold a voting meeting and work session starting at 6 p.m.

Instructions to attend both virtual gatherings are posted under council’s public meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

The legislative committee is set to discuss a proposed resolution suggesting implementation of a Second Amendment “sanctuary” declaration for the county modeled after one approved by Butler Township Supervisors, the agenda said.

The proposed resolution said there are people “striving to deprive the citizens of this great nation and of this Commonwealth of their God-given right to keep and bear arms.” It calls on state officials to declare Pennsylvania a Second Amendment Sanctuary Commonwealth.

Wednesday meeting

The county Election Board will meet virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with attendance directions posted on the election department page at luzernecounty.org.

May 18 primary election

Tuesday is the last day for voters to request a mail ballot or take advantage of an on-demand option of both requesting and receiving a ballot in the same visit to the election bureau.

The bureau is located on the second floor of the county’s Penn Place building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre.

On-demand voting is available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 10 and 11.

Mail ballots must be in the bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballot drop boxes are available at four locations for mail voters interested in hand-delivering their primary ballots instead of mailing them: Hazleton City Hall, 40 N. Church St. (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays); Nanticoke City Hall, 15 E. Ridge St. (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays); Pittston Memorial Library, 47 Broad St., Pittston (Monday, 1 to 5 p.m./Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m./Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m./Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m./Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); and the Penn Place lobby (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays).