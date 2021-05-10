🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house.

So it’s not surprising that due to overwhelming demand, Koy will bring his Just Kidding World Tour to the F.M. Kirby Center on Oct. 21, at 8 p.n.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only available online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale will begin Thursday, May 13, at 10 a.m. Members can call 570-826-1100 to purchase tickets.

According to a news release from the Kirby Center, the comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.

In 2020, Koy kicked off the tour with a bang with four sold-out shows and selling over 25,000 tickets at both the Chase Center in San Francisco and The Forum in Los Angeles. He continues selling-out and breaking records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Radio City Music Hall (New York City).

In March, the comedian released his first autobiography, “Mixed Plate,” with Harper Collins Publishers. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up — the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world.

This spring Koy will shoot the Amblin Partners and Dan Lin’s Ridback comedy film, Easter Sunday. The feature film will be based on Koy’s life experiences and will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The comedian has had five highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his latest variety special In His Element current streaming on Netflix with plans to shoot his 3rd stand-up special in 2022. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

