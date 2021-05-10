🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 32 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 798.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 30,974 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,045 cases and 461 deaths; Monroe County has 14,329 cases and 305 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Monday there were 1,023 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,174,687.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30–May 6 stood at 6.6%.

