EXETER — At least three people were taken to local hospitals after a fire broke out in a home on Grant Street in Exeter.

While details are sparse at time of writing, fire crews confirmed to reporters on the scene that a fire appears to have broken out in the basement of 249 Grant St., with crews first being called to the scene at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

Fire crews from all over the valley responded to the fire, including crews from Exeter, Pittston Township, West Pittston, Laflin and Plains Township.

No smoke or fire damage was visible from the outside of the building, but crews spent a significant amount of time working inside of the building.

Members of the Exeter Borough Fire Department told reporters that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story may be updated as the day continues.