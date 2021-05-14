Denise Ann Decker ordered to pay $98,749.78 in restitution

WILKES-BARRE — A jail sentence for Denise Ann Decker, who admitted to stealing nearly $100,000 from Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Duryea while working as a secretary, would be equivalent to a death sentence, her attorney said Thursday.

Attorney Jason J. Mattioli argued against sending Decker, 63, to jail due to her age, health concerns and the possibility of contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. listened but felt a jail sentence was appropriate for Decker’s five-year theft spree from the parish, sentencing her to four months to two-years at the county correctional facility followed by 10 years of probation on charges of theft and tampering with records. Decker pleaded guilty to the charges March 31.

Sklarosky ordered Decker to begin serving her sentence Monday and to pay the parish $98,749.78 in restitution.

Duryea police charged Decker in July after investigating claims money was being stolen.

The investigation uncovered, according to court records, that Decker had stolen donations from parishioners for nearly five years. Decker was one of two secretaries at the parish, with Decker maintaining a financial program while the other secretary was tasked with handling parishioners’ donations.

Police in court records say Decker accessed the parishioners’ donations account and altered transactions.

“I want to send my sincerest apologies to the parishioners, clergy and staff of Nativity of Our Lord Parish and the Diocese of Scranton. My actions were inexcusable and I let everyone down, including my family, my friends, my community and myself,” Decker said during her sentencing hearing.

“There really aren’t enough ways and words to express how sorry I am and not because I was caught and exposed or because I’m standing here today, but because I truly and wholeheartedly regret my actions. I not only lost a job of my dreams but I betrayed the trust of the people,” Decker added.

Decker said she will never be able to “walk through the doors” of the church where her family has belonged for five generations.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Skibitsky said Decker “victimized” the parish for five years.

“What she did, what she admitted to was shocking behavior from a person who was a member of that parish since she was born,” Skibitsky said, noting the police investigation uncovered “overwhelming” evidence.

Mattioli said Decker’s family fell on hard times, citing that as a reason why she had stolen parishioners donations.

Sklarosky said the theft of nearly $100,000 impacted the community because parishioners “sacrifice” by making donations and may not consider making donations to the same parish or other church and civic organizations.

“There needs to be accountability to act as a deterrent,” Sklarosky said noting Decker attempted to hide her thefts by tampering with the parish’s computer financial system.