WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Erik Joseph Benner, 34, after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened an employee at Home Depot.

Police in court records Benner was confronted by the store manager leaving the store without paying for a Milwaukee radio valued at $246.75 just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The store manager asked Benner if he was going to pay for the item; Benner replied that he was not going to pay, court records say.

Benner allegedly told the store manager he would stab an employee if he was forced to pay for the item.

A store employee told police he asked Benner if he needed assistance after seeing the radio in an open box in a cart. Benner became hostile while holding a knife and threatened to stab the employee, court records say.

Benner allegedly asked the employee when he got out of work because he would be waiting for him.

Police said Benner was arrested in the parking lot. A glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was allegedly found in Benner’s possession.

Police said Benner was wanted by authorities in Lackawanna County.

Benner, of Minden Place, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on charges of terroristic threats, retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $35,000 bail.