🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman accused of threatening to expose a self-made sex tape with a Luzerne County attorney was arraigned on prostitution and extortion related offenses Thursday.

Emily Ann Merth, 25, an inmate at the Lehigh County Prison, was arraigned via video by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of promoting prostitution, theft by extortion and sexual extortion. Cronauer set Merth’s bail at $25,000.

County detectives allege Merth provided sexual services to David Eric Schwager, 58, inside 237-1/2 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre, and used a mobile device to record the acts.

Schwager noticed Merth was recording and asked her to stop before leaving, according to court records.

Merth allegedly told Schwager she films porn that she sells for money.

After leaving, Merth learned of Schwager’s standing in the community and threatened to release the video unless he paid $1,000, court records say.

Schwager contacted county detectives who set up surveillance of the Carey Avenue residence arresting Merth after a brief foot chase.

Court records say Merth has a prostitution conviction in Lehigh County and is facing charges of robbery, burglary, assault and theft in York County. Charges in York County allege Merth was part of a scheme where a man was lured to a motel under the premise he was meeting a prostitute but instead was assaulted and robbed.

Schwager is facing a misdemeanor charge of soliciting a prostitute in county court.