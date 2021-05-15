Project was first proposed in 2015

This is a conceptual design of the Avid Hotel developer Sphere International LLC is constructing in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Trading his office chair in City Hall for a seat in an excavator on the site of the new hotel on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown clawed a hole in the dirt.

The groundbreaking for the estimated $8 million project was a long time coming. Brown had been closing out his final year on City Council in late 2015 when Sphere International LLC proposed the development.

The enthusiasm ebbed and flowed over time, mirroring the ups and downs of the project through property acquisitions, redesigns and demolitions.

Brown shared the enthusiasm of Hitesh Patel, one of the owners of the Flemington, New Jersey-based development company.

“It’s going to be an amazing shot in the arm for the downtown,” Brown said.

Patel chose Friday as the start date because of its significance. It fell on “Akshaya Tritiya” in the Hindu calendar.

“Basically, in our culture this is the most auspicious day in the whole year to start any new beginning. So that’s why we choose this day to dig in the ground,” Patel explained.

The five-story, 102-room Avid Hotel, flagship of the Intercontinental Group, is expected to take between 14 and 18 months to complete, putting the ribbon cutting for sometime in the summer of 2022. It will be built with private investments and employ more than 50 people full time.

The block of South Main Street between Public Square and West Northampton Street has been in bad shape for a while and the project will turn it around, Brown said.

“This could be a beautiful building in an area of downtown that needs a new beginning, that needs a new building,” Brown said. “I’m so excited about it, because it’s going to be nothing but a positive for our restructuring of the city as we’ve been doing the last year and a half.”

Demolition of the adjacent former Frank Clark Jeweler building took place last year. It was one of the steps that added to the delay, said Sphere’s attorney Jack Dean.

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic was among the other factors, Dean said.

“But we also had a lot of land development issues that we had to work through,” Dean said. “We’re still working through a subdivision process because there’s actually four or five 5 parcels here that had all come together.”

Sphere was not able to come to an agreement with the owner of the Place 1 at the Hollywood left standing in the middle of the site to be developed in two phases.

Patel was confident the contractors had access to building materials despite reports of shortages due to supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now the game plan is to start the foundation for the footings and then go, continue working up,” Patel said.

Sphere is working with a “modular company” located within an hour’s drive, Patel said.

“They’re trying to keep as much local labor involved,” Dean said, adding local architects and engineers have been working on the project.

