WILKES-BARRE — A Bloomsburg man was sentenced to spend at least six months behind bars after admitting he attempted to contact a juvenile for sex, not realizing he was talking to a Kingston detective.

Glen Michael Hannan, 52, appeared before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Friday for sentencing after pleading guilty in October to one count each of criminal use of a communication facility and criminal attempt at corruption of minors.

Hannan was arrested last June at the Church Street Playground, where he had made plans to meet with a “girl” he was speaking to, not knowing it was actually a Kingston detective.

Hannan, claiming to be a 37-year-old on a social media app, began messaging the “girl,” who told him she was only 15. Hannan continuously asked her to send “selfies and whatever you want.”

Hannan made plans to meet with the girl at the park, and told her ahead of time that he had purchased condoms.

Vough sentenced Hannan to spend between six and 23 months at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, to be followed by five years of probation.

Hannan will be required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years and he is not allowed to have unsupervised time with minors or places minors are likely to be.

Hannan was remanded to the county lockup to begin his sentence.