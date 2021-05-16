🔊 Listen to this

In a week, the 130th annual West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade will step off, as they say, and heroes — real heroes — will be remembered and honored.

As they should be.

These men and women have given the ultimate sacrifice — their lives — for us and to preserve the freedom we cherish.

That’s why in these relaxed times of the coronavirus pandemic, we Americans should turn out on Memorial Day, May 31, and pay tribute to our fallen heroes. We should stand on the sidewalks and wave our flags and cheer as the marchers and vehicles pass by.

As we honor those fallen heroes, we can also thank our veterans who returned from the battlefields, many with scars visible and invisible. These veterans are heroes too. We should always thank them for their service.

I was with one of those heroes this week — Cpl. John Richards, USMC, who will be honored as the grand marshal in the West Side Veterans Day Parade. John will be riding shotgun in a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, which happens to be his favorite car. John would like to drive the T-Bird, but he has to wave to the crowd way too much.

John, who wears an eye patch over his right eye, was struck by a bullet while trying to save a fellow corpsman in Vietnam in January 1969. John doesn’t talk much about his time in the jungle, but he did tell me that he was a team chief and one of his men got hit. John went back to grab the soldier and that’s when he also was hit.

John still managed to drag the corpsman down a hill, not knowing the man had died.

The Silver Star is the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the United States Armed Forces.

It is awarded for gallantry in action:

• While engaged in action against an enemy of the United States;

• While engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force; or

• While serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States is not a belligerent party.

John deserves the honor. No doubt. He is a hero.

My buddy Clyde Peters, 71 of Plymouth, is a Vietnam veteran, having served in Southeast Asia in 1968-69 — the same time Richards was over there.

On Thanksgiving Day 1968, Peters’ unit was ambushed in the jungle and retreated. Sam Pugh, Peters’ friend, was shot and went down.

Peters turned back and got Pugh, lifting him onto his back. Running for safety, Peters was shot but made it out, and he and Pugh were taken in a helicopter to safety.

In 2008, Peters and his fellow unit members attended a 40-year reunion of their time in the jungle. Pugh was there.

The two talked. Pugh introduced Peters to his wife and the couple told Pugh about their children and grandchildren.

Peters said Pugh told him he always tells his family none of them would be here today if it weren’t for the heroic efforts of Clyde Peters.

It was an emotional experience for Peters, who admitted he never realized the long-lasting impact of saving a fellow soldier’s life.

“I would never leave a man behind,” he told the group. “Going back and getting Sam was the only thing to do for me. My buddy was shot and I had to go get him.”

“I was just a soldier doing his job,” Peters said.

Peters was a member of the Army’s A-Company, 2nd and 28th Infantry — “The Black Lions.”

The youngest of 17 children born to Edward and Lillian Peters, Peters doesn’t like to “blow my own horn.”

But like it or not, Richards and Peters are heroes. Just as all those fallen heroes we remember on Memorial Day.

The third hero I knew pretty well — my dad, Bill O’Boyle Sr.

Dad was one of those guys on those landing boats on D-Day. As they approached the beach in Northern France in World War II, the enemy soldiers were firing at them. They all knew that many of them were not going to return home.

Yet they never wavered.

They ran off the boats, onto the beach, up a hill and they engaged the enemy. Many were killed. Many were injured.

But they fought on.

My dad stepped on a land mine. His right leg was amputated above the knee. He returned home and lived a meaningful life.

Like so many others.

Many heroes never returned. They never saw their families again. they never got to marry their sweethearts. They never got that brand new car. They never got to get a job, raise a family, become a part of the community they loved.

Many other heroes returned with life-altering injuries. And they rebuilt their lives. They never forgot.

Heroes all.

Remember them on Memorial Day.

Thank those that did come back.

Be proud.