Fine Arts Fiesta, Sunsets on South Main generate buzz downtown

Sunsets on South Main brought vendors and live music to Midtown Village on Saturday, as seen here.

Vistors listen to music during Sunsets on South Main at Midtown Village on Saturday afternoon.

Paintings done by New York artist Simon Zeng, along with an Fine Arts honorable mention award from the Wyoming Valley Art League. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

A closer look at some glass animal figurines made by Vad Pavliouk from Shelton, CT. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — After a year of cancellations, quarantine and nothing much to do, Saturday afternoon’s frenzy of activity in the city served as a message to all: In downtown Wilkes-Barre, business is booming once again.

The second day of the 2021 Fine Arts Fiesta brought dozens of people out to Public Square on a beautiful afternoon, with 37 artists turning the Square into an art gallery full of designs and products ranging from paintings, to jewelry, to woodwork and glassware.

While the Fiesta brought more people out into downtown Wilkes-Barre then the city’s seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, that wasn’t all the Diamond City had to offer on Saturday: just down South Main Street, the first in a series of monthly events known as “Sunsets on South Main” brought vendors and live music to Midtown Village.

Combine those two events with this weekend’s second installment of the Diamond City Dine Out taking place this weekend, and the result was a triumphant return to form for a downtown scene working feverishly to recover from the pandemic.

“It’s great to see so many people here, and we had a great day yesterday, too,” said Wilkes-Barre mayor George Brown as he walked around the Fiesta, stopping to thank each vendor for coming out to the Square. “And the people we have here on the Square will bleed into our downtown businesses, as well.”

It was true — many of the businesses around Public Square also seemed to be enjoying a boost from the Fiesta crowd; there didn’t seem to be an empty outdoor seat to be found at Franklin’s and Rodano’s, with customers enjoying the lovely spring weather.

Inside the artists’ market, tents lined the walkways of the Square and prospective customers looked at all of the unique offerings that the Fiesta’s collection of artists had to offer.

Plenty of the artists were local, but other parts of Pennsylvania and states like Connecticut and New York were represented, as well.

Burt Aulisio, originally from Dalton in Lackawanna County, came up from his current home of Lancaster for the Fiesta, which he’s been attending since 2010.

A self-professed C-grade painter in high school, Aulisio’s certainly honed his craft since then: his collection of space-themed paintings and artwork drew plenty of interested eyes.

“I was in Puerto Rico around 1996, and I saw a crowd of people with a boombox playing ‘X-Files’ music,” Aulisio said. “In the middle of the crowd was a guy spray painting space designs on the sidewalk.

“I didn’t know much about space, but I knew I wanted to make art like that, so I started learning.”

Paintwork was a popular attraction on Saturday; the Wyoming Valley Art League’s tent had a gallery of paintings done by League members and local artists, and plenty of other vendors besides Aulisio were selling their paintings.

Kerry Rohrbach displayed her artistry a little different: homemade jewelry.

“It started as a hobby, really,” said Rohrbach, selling earrings, bracelets and more from her business, known as “A Little Spark.”

“I had kids in school and I was looking for something part-time, and I found jewelry making.”

From Reading, Rohrbach said that she’s been making jewelry for 14 years (not counting last year, where the pandemic wiped away the Fine Arts Fiesta and other similar vendor fairs).

While the Fiesta was an all-day affair and will continue on Sunday, down South Main Street the evening got rocking around 4 p.m., with the start of the first-ever Sunsets on South Main.

A handful of vendors, including Pittston Popcorn and local clothing brand League Svn, set up shop in kiosks around Midtown Village while the beer got flowing courtesy of Susquehanna Brewing Company, allowing everyone to settle in with a drink to enjoy live entertainment.

The Music Room Trio, a local trio featuring members Barry Rogers, Marty Graw and Steve Corcoran got Midtown Village rocking, playing their first gig post-COVID.

The group knocked out a few hits perfect for a nice spring afternoon, including “Tequila Sunrise” by Eagles and “Small Town Saturday Night” by Hal Ketchum.