26-week program will see thousands of dollars won, donated

On your mark, get set, go find that code!

Today marks the start of the TLCares giveaway, a 26-week program in which participants will have an opportunity to win $1,000 each week and a $25,000 grand prize.

But as we’ve said, it’s not just any cash giveaway: We’ll also match the winnings with a weekly $1,000 donation to a local charity of the winners’ choice.

Subscribers will be automatically entered for a chance to win each day. People who purchase an individual issue of the paper will find a code published daily that they can enter on timesleader.com to secure their chance to win. And the paper will also be opening the e-edition for a set time each evening so that anyone in the community can participate at no charge.

The first code appears in today’s paper, as do the rules.

‘A giving organization’

Why now?

TLCares will not only help support a loyal audience which is currently seeing unprecedented growth, we — and our readers — will also be supporting worthy causes and those in need in the community as we all work to recover from the pandemic and its economic impact.

“We are extremely excited about this program,” Times Leader Publisher Mike Murray said. “Over the past 114 years, we have reported on floods, disasters, wars, all kinds of news. But the past 12 months have probably been the most historic period that many of us will ever remember. And that got us thinking about ways we could give back to our community.”

And, as Kerry Miscavage, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Times Leader Media Group, said, TLCares fits into the company’s mission.

“We’ve always been a giving organization, but the TLCares giveaway is certainly the largest cash giveaway program in our history. I’m proud to be part of our leadership team that gets to fulfill this giveaway,” Miscavage said.

“What can be better than telling someone they’ve won a $1,000? And we get to do it 52 times with both local residents and non-profits.”

Even before the contest began, details released at a press conference on Thursday drew praise and interest from members of the region’s nonprofit community.

Charles Barber, President/CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, knows how non-profits have been struggling to keep their missions afloat.

“This program is a great opportunity for the recipients and the non-profits,” Barber said. “Everyone is challenged right now — food banks, social services agencies, venues like the Kirby Center. This program is a wonderful gift that the Times Leader is providing at a time when it is very much needed.”

John Aciukewicz, executive director of Luzerne County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), agreed.

“This program not only supports non-profits, but it also helps people in the community who have been struggling during the pandemic,” Aciukewicz said.

How to participate

To enter the Times Leader Cares giveaway to win and give back to your community, subscribe at any level to the Times Leader by going to timesleader.com/subscribe, or calling 570-829-5000 (subscriptions start at just $8 a month for a chance to win $1,000 each week and a grand prize of $25,000), or go to timesleader.com/tlc-giveaway-entry and enter the code you’ll find every day in the Times Leader.

“The easiest way to make sure you are an entrant is to become a subscriber,” Miscavage said. “Our phones are ringing and our ‘subscribe now’ button is being pressed.”

Drawings will be held every Friday at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live. Each of the weekly $1,000 winners will then select a charity to which TLCares will donate $1,000.

The weekly winners will be spotlighted in the paper each Sunday, and their designated charities will be featured in the paper each Wednesday.

An extra gift

In addition to all of that, as a value-added gift to our subscribers – who already receive all of the great content in the Times Leader — we will be offering timesleader.com with a constrained ad experience.

Simply sign in to read the news with no distractions and greater privacy. We have also made more than 30 years of searchable, archival content available — at no extra cost. For non-subscribers, timesleader.com will continue to be supported with local and national advertising, with no paywall.