The Luzerne Foundation held its eighth annual Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) Awards event virtually on Sunday evening, showcasing the hard work of the YAC students while also announcing grant money being awarded to local nonprofits.

The ceremony was held via Zoom, with many of the students on the call remarking that it made sense because, basically, the whole year had been conducted virtually.

“It was a tough year, for sure,” said YAC student leader Tessa Martin at the beginning of the program. “I know it doesn’t seem that hard to fire up Zoom calls, but it’s so hard to do everything over the computer.”

Each of the student leaders on the call took turns welcoming everyone and remarking on the topsy-turvy year that was, before introducing YAC board chairman John Dowd.

Dowd echoed the students’ sentiments before thanking Luzerne Foundation CEO and President Charles Barber, who will be retiring at the end of June.

The YAC was established in 2013 by the Luzerne Foundation as a way to immerse high school students in philanthropy and to have a commitee designed to research and review grant applications from local non-profits.

Four local organizations were selected out of a field of seven applicants for Luzerne Foundation grants this year: the Domestic Violence Service Center, Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center and Catherine McAuley Center all received $5,000 grants, while Camp Koala received a $1,000 grant.

The selections were made through a process of surveying community needs and soliciting grant applications from the nonprofits, all done by the YAC.

Since 2013, the YAC has awarded a grand total of $127,775 to local charities and nonprofits.

The YAC also presented its yearly Scholarship Award to outgoing senior Evan Hromisin, a Wyoming Seminary student who will be heading to Scranton University. Hromisin received $2,000 from the YAC.

Next year’s YAC Leadership Team was unveiled at the end of the program: student director Bridget Dowd, Eva Grzech, Marco Magnotta, Ruth Mullisky, Rhianna Lewis and Tessa Martin.