The Luzerne County Cares Commission will hold its resource day event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre on June 27, said county Councilman Matthew Vough, who chairs the commission.

Commission members had cancelled plans to hold the event in January due to the coronavirus.

Designed to assist those struggling with homelessness, substance use disorder and mental health issues, the event will provide attendees with both food and clothing and connections to services that may help them, Vough said.

The commission is inviting agencies that assist with education, employment, counseling, housing and other support services to set up resource tables at the park, he said.

Luzerne County Community College and its AllOne Recovery Educational Institute are sponsoring the event.

During the next few weeks, County Cares representatives will be contacting agencies to invite them and hanging up fliers throughout the county to raise awareness about the event, Vough said, noting an attempt also is underway to offer coronavirus vaccines to interested attendees.

Any agencies or residents interested in volunteering to help that day can contact Vough at [email protected]

“The goal is to connect those struggling with the resources we have out there and give them some food and clothing,” Vough said.

Overdose deaths

The county had 58 confirmed drug overdose deaths through the end of April, with another 22 likely cases pending toxicology test results, the county coroner’s office said in county Manager C. David Pedri’s latest monthly division head report.

To compare, there were 39 confirmed drug overdose deaths through April in 2020, the office said.

The county’s overdose deaths had decreased from 172 in 2018 to 128 in 2019, but they jumped back up to 179 in 2020, records show.

Cyber security

The county’s Information Technology Department started online cyber security training for all employees in April, Pedri’s monthly division report said.

County officials are nearing the two-year anniversary of a Memorial Day weekend cyber attack that shut down many county operations.

Recovery expenses ended up totaling $1.3 million in 2019 and $27,170 in 2020 — primarily for experts to unlock data and restore databases damaged by the attack, officials have said. The county had cyber insurance coverage.

County officials have said they never verified how the virus got into the county’s system, although an infected email attachment has been raised as a possibility.

Tourism job

A position overseeing the county Convention and Visitors Bureau has been publicly advertised on the county’s career opportunities link under the human resources department at luzernecounty.org.

Current director Ted Wampole will be retiring Aug. 1.

The position is advertised at a salary range of $65,000 to $70,000.

Resumes are due May 28.

A bachelor’s degree in business marketing and/or travel/hospitality management is preferred along with at least five years of experience managing employees and finances in the hospitality industry, ideally including experience directly related to a tourism bureau, the posting says. However, as with other job postings, the county will consider any equivalent combination of training and experience that provides required skills, it said.

