KINGSTON — Rep. Aaron Kaufer held a hearing last week on legislation he is proposing that he says would be one of the first steps in addressing an unfair practice currently being forced upon developers within Pennsylvania known as the “Last Man In” issue.

Seeking to reengage economic investments in the Commonwealth, Kaufer, R-Kingston, chairman of the House Finance Tax Modernization and Reform Subcommittee, and Rep. Mike Peifer (R-Pike/Wayne), chairman of the House Finance Committee, held an informational hearing regarding Kaufer’s House Bill 1177, which would establish the Transportation Reinvestment and Improvement Program and Transportation Reinvestment and Improvement Program Fund.

The hearing was held at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

“PennDOT regulations currently force developers to foot the entire bill to improve public infrastructure should they want to build a new commercial facility along a deficient state roadway,” Kaufer said. “It is because of this disadvantage that I introduced House Bill 1177, which would not only make PennDOT responsible for paying a portion of the project cost, but also spur job and economic growth through the completion of these infrastructure projects.”

Kaufer said House Bill 1177 would create the Transportation Reinvestment and Improvement Program (TRI program) within the Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which requires PennDOT to select and fund a qualified business for up to 80% of all fees, costs and expenses incident or arising from obtaining a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT, including inspection costs and the cost of related highway improvements that increased traffic or surface drainage may necessitate.

PennDOT is required to prescribe the form and manner to apply to become a qualified business under the TRI program, and any payments issued under the program to a qualified business must be held in escrow unencumbered and maintained.

“I want to thank Rep. Kaufer for shedding a more in-depth light on this critical issue here in Pennsylvania,” Peifer said. “Our Commonwealth is at a point where we need to double down on encouraging businesses to invest or reinvest in our economy. These investments will lead to a surge in family sustaining jobs and boost our already hurting economic infrastructure. I look forward to bringing this legislation before the full committee in the future.”