WILKES-BARRE — A several hour standoff ended peacefully when a man wanted on felony drug trafficking and firearm offenses was captured from a residence in North End, city police said.

The incident began when a city officer encountered Patrick Dougherty Evans, 42, in the area of 53 Johnson St. at about 3 p.m. Saturday. The officer was aware of an arrest warrant for Evans.

As officers approached Evans, he fled from a vehicle and ran into the residence refusing to open the door.

Police said Evans was possibly armed with a firearm and had a woman inside the residence. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and negotiated with him to surrender.

After several hours of receiving no response from Evans and the woman, troopers with the state police Special Emergency Response Team responded and attempted to contact Evans.

Family members of the woman contacted her, police said, who exited the residence about four hours after the standoff began.

Evans continued to stay inside the residence refusing to surrender. Several hours into the standoff, troopers utilized enforcement tactics to force his surrender at about 11 p.m., police said.

Evans was arraigned and jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Court records say Evans was free on bail on three separate cases, and had his bail revoked and reinstated several times.

Dec. 22, 2020: Hanover Township police charged Evans with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and a traffic violation. Released Jan. 21 after posting $75,000 bail.

Feb. 27, 2020: Nanticoke police charged Evans with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and illegal possession of a firearm. Evans’ bail has been revoked and reinstated due to violations. Released on $50,000 bail.

July 2, 2018: Kingston Township police charged Evans with theft and receiving stolen property. Released on $50,000 bail.

Police said the investigation is continuing and “further charges are pending against Evans and his confederates.”

State police at Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County detectives assisted at the scene.