WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 26 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 803.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,335 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,203 cases and 470 deaths; Monroe County has 14,532 cases and 310 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Monday there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7–May 13 stood at 5.3%

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 54.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 48.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 9,723,128 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 17.

• 4,204,233 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 60,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,664,115 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 5,868,348 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22:

• 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 9,723,128 doses total through May 16:

• First/single doses: 5,868,348 administered

• Second doses: 3,854,780 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,499 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 330 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 15, there were 67 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 16, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,833 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 158,925 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,519,018 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,429 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,105 cases among employees, for a total of 86,534 at 1,590 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,302 of our total cases are among health care workers.