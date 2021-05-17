🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A man from Elizabethtown was arrested Friday when he showed up believing he was meeting a 15-year-old boy to eat, go to a movie and have sex.

Shaun T. Bennetch, 37, admitted to having an online sexually explicit conversation with a teenage boy who was an undercover police detective, according to court records.

Bennetch began communicating with the fictitious boy March 29 when he sent a message, “Shaun, 37, Marietta,” and, “Hey dude what’s up,” court records say.

Police in court records say Bennetch was told by the boy he was conversing with a 15-year-old. Bennetch allegedly inquired if the boy had prior relationships and if he likes older men with facial hair.

Bennetch allegedly requested shirtless pictures and expressed his disappointment he did not reside closer to the boy.

Police said Bennetch intermittently conversed with the boy between March 30 and May 9. During one of their communications, Bennetch told the boy he, “probably should’t talk to you since you’re so young,” court records say.

Bennetch continued to communicate with the boy discussing sexual acts and plans to meet, suggesting to the boy to wear shorts so he could, “See your nice legs,” according to court records.

Police said Bennetch sent a picture of him only wearing underwear to the boy and wrote, “My legs. LOL, Can I see your legs?”

Police arrested Bennetch when he arrived at the meeting location.

Bennetch was charged with three counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail after his arraignment.