WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown Monday said fully vaccinated people and city employees will no longer be required to wear face masks on city-owned properties.

Brown announced the change to reflect the new guidelines on masking issued May 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Someone is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the J&J vaccine.

However, fully vaccinated people are still required to wear masks in nursing homes, hospitals, homeless shelters, prisons, planes, trains and other forms of transportation.

In addition, unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks until 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Anyone in need of the COVID-19 vaccine can contact the Wilkes-Barre Health Department at 570-208-4268.